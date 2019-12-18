Unknown miscreants open fire at murder accused inside court in Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Four unidentified miscreants fired bullets at two murder accused -- Shahnawaz Ansari and Danish -- in the district courtroom here on Tuesday.

Ansari succumbed to his injuries later. A policeman was also injured during the firing where the accused were produced for hearing.

The two are accused in a murder case and had appeared for hearing in the case. The four unidentified miscreants surrendered before the court after the incident.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government on Twitter calling it "encounter sarkar (government)."

Yadav tweeted: "The assassination of the accused produced in the court in Bijnor today shows the effect of UP's encounter government over the criminals."

"When the judge himself had to cover for safety, then there is no guarantee of the security of the common man under this government. This is the real situation of the BJP's double-engine government here," he said. (ANI)

