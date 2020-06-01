Unlock 1: Punjab Govt issues fresh guidelines, places of worship to open from June 8

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered formulation of clearly defined guidelines for opening up of hotels/hospitality services, shopping malls, places of worship & restaurants for in-dinning from June 8.

He also announced immediate opening up of shops, including liquor and barber shops, beauty parlours, spas, etc from June 1 in the non-containment zones from 7 am to 7 pm subject to compliance of the SOP as issued by the Health Department, Punjab. Sports complexes and stadia: will be allowed without spectators as per the SOP of the Health Department.

Punjab government issued detailed guidelines for the lockdown, which will remain in force in the containment zones till June 30.

According to the new guidelines, the activities shall continue to be prohibited includes--Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic) cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations and Spitting in public places.

"Consumption of liquor, pan, gutka, tobacco etc. in public places is also prohibited. However, there will be no restriction on their sale. Restricted activities--Marriage related gatherings -- Number of guests not to exceed 50. Funeral/last rites -- Number of persons not to exceed 20. Religious places/places of worship for the public -- will remain closed till June 7. However, the State Government, based on the SOPs of the MoHFW, would issue SOP before June 8 for the opening of these places," reads the guidelines.

Shopping malls, Hotels and other hospitality services - will remain closed till June 7. Restaurants -- may be opened for take-home or home delivery services but in-dine services to remain closed till June 7. All shops including shops in main bazaars in both urban and rural areas allowed to open between 7.00 am to 7.00 pm. Liquor vends shall, however, remain open from 8 am to 8 pm.

For shops situated in main bazaars, market complexes and rehri markets and other crowded places, district authorities can exercise their discretion and in order to avoid crowding.

According to the guidelines, Inter-State movement of persons by domestic flights/trains/ buses/cars etc is allowed subject to the condition that inward passengers would follow the SOP of the Health Department. The passengers would be required to either download Cova-app) and get self-generated 'e-pass' or declare their particulars at the airport/railway station/bus stand/inter-state border as the ease may be.

All categories of industries are allowed to operate in both rural and urban areas. Construction activities are allowed without any restriction in both the Urban and rural areas. Agricultural, horticultural, animal husbandry, veterinary services are allowed without any restriction.E --Commerce are permitted for all goods

Inter-state movement of buses will be allowed with mutual consent of the States, subject to compliance of the SIDP which shall be issued by the Transport Department, Punjab.

Intra - State movement of buses will be allowed subject to compliance of the SOP which shall be issued by the Transport Department, Punjab.

Inter-State movement of passenger vehicles like taxis, cabs, stage carriers, tempo-travellers and cars will be permitted against self-generated e-pass.

Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles like taxis, cabs, stage carriers, tempo-travellers and cars allowed without any restriction.

Bicycles, rickshaws and auto-rickshaws: will be allowed subject to compliance of the SOP as issued by the Transport Department, Punjab.

Two-wheelers will be allowed subject to compliance of the SOP as issued by the Transport Department, Punjab for 1+1 passengers.

Four-wheelers will be allowed for 1+ 2 passengers subject to compliance of the SOP as issued by the Transport Department, Punjab. No pass would be required for permitted activities like shopping, going to the office and workplace. There would be no restriction on Inter-State movement of goods. (ANI)

