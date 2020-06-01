Unlock 1: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and Ahmedabad bus services resume

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 1 (ANI): As "Unlock 1" comes into effect from Monday, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus services in state districts resumed from today.

Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), (city bus services) also resumed in Ahmedabad after almost two and a half months.

Health guidelines issued by the government are being followed by the passengers, drivers and conductors.

Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines regarding #Unlock1 have come into effect today and will remain effective till June 30. (ANI)

