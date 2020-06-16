Unlock 1.0: Construction work begins in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Baramulla district administration has started construction work at zonal education office building and panchayat Ghar in Singhpora to generate employment.

Labourers requested the government to start more construction activities in the district.

"We are happy that construction activities have resumed. We were able to feed our family. We will be thankful to the government if more such activities are undertaken because there are many labourers who are unemployed in the district, " a labourer told ANI.

Another labourer said the work has resumed after three months due to COVID-19-induced lockdown.

"Due to COVID-19, the district faced a lot of problems. So we tried to give employment and means to earn to labourers who are job cardholders in order to benefit them and their family during the crisis. We have sanctioned some more work here to help labourers," Secretary Panchayat, Singhpora said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered phased 'unlocking' of activities outside containment zones. (ANI)

