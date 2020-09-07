Unlock 4: Hyderabad metro services resume

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 7 (ANI): Hyderabad metro services resumed on Monday after the Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines. However, less footfall was witnessed on the first day of the resumption of services.

In phase one, services on the Red Line - from LB Nagar to Miyapur - have commenced.

"It feels great as the services have been resumed after nearly six months. They have made good arrangements and we are returning to normalcy," Vamshi, a commuter told ANI.

Another commuter, Shankar said, "I am very happy that the services have been resumed today. Hope to have safe travel. Everyone is taking proper safety measures."

Meanwhile, metro services have also been resumed in several other cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi.

Lucknow Metro services resumed from 7 am today, following preventive measures against COVID-19 while Chennai Metro resumed service on Blue Line (between Airport and Washermenpet) as part of Unlock 4.

Bengaluru Metro also resumed its service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4 while Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am today after being shut for 169 days due to COVID-19.

Kochi Metro resumed its services today from 7 am as part of 'unlock 4'. (ANI)

