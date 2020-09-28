Unlock 4: Parks in Hyderabad reopen after nearly 6 months

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): Parks in Hyderabad city have been granted permission to reopen as part of the Centre's Unlock 4 after nearly six months of being shut during the Covid-19 lockdown.

People expressed joy and relief as they would now be able to go back to their favourite places for morning walks and evening activities.



Ravinder Nayak, a senior citizen said, "I am really happy that the parks have reopened. We used to visit the park every day earlier but due to the lockdown, we were not able to go and have been confined to our houses."

He added that park authorities had mandated the wearing of masks for entry to the park and since its opening yesterday, people have been maintaining social distancing.

"The park opened yesterday and everyone has been maintaining social distancing. Park authorities are not allowing those without masks to enter. By properly following basic Covid-19 guidelines, we can prevent the spread of the virus." (ANI)

