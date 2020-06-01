Unlock1: Barber shops reopen in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Barbershops and salons in Moradabad have reopened from today following relaxations in restrictions amid #Unlock1 in Uttar Pradesh.

A barber wearing a face shield, face mask, head cap, and gloves could be giving a haircut while following the guidelines of maintaining social distancing, and sanitising the equipment after every use.

"This shop has reopened after more than two months. I have cleaned the shop and all necessary precautions are being taken. People bring their own towels and blades. Only one person is allowed at a time in the shop, for others I have placed chairs outside," said Janardan, barber.

He further said that as the shop was closed for a long time, there was a crisis of livelihood but now there is hope.

A customer getting a haircut said, "I'm here for a haircut after more than two months as this shop was closed due to the lockdown."

Another customer waiting outside the shop said, "I came here for a haircut; it's been two months since I last got one. I'm waiting outside the shop for my turn as only one person is allowed at a time."

The state government has allowed salons and beauty parlors to operate with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that only a limited number of activities would remain prohibited throughout the country during #Unlock1, which will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30. (ANI)

