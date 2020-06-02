Unlock1: Bus services resume in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur has said that the inter-state public passenger transport will not run as of now, but buses will be operating within the state.

Thakur said that around two thousand HRTC buses are operating in the state, and it will be reviewed weekly. "I will also review the situation every 15 days, and we will keep in check how we can improve the facilities and what precautions need to be added," said Govind Singh Thakur.

"After two and a half months the passenger transport resumed, and there wasn't much crowd. People will increase with time and necessary measures will be taken accordingly," he added.

The public transport services resumed in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, after almost three months, amid Unlock1. Buses will be plying up to 60 percent seating capacity to maintain social distancing. All the passengers need to wear face masks as a precautionary measure.

Transport Department, Police Department, and Health Department have been deployed by the state government to monitor the system. Officials of the Health Department are conducting a thermal screening of passengers and are being provided with hand sanitisers with a footrest pump in the Kullu bus stand. Apart from this, buses are also being sanitised from time to time. (ANI)

