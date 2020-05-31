Unlock1: Decision on re-opening educational, coaching institutions in July

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs( MHA) on Saturday said that schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with States and UTs during Phase II of #Unlock1.

MHA said that based on the feedback of States and UTs, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in July.

"In Phase II, schools, colleges, educational/training/ coaching institutions, etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs. State Governments/UT administrations are being advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will prepare SOP for these institutions," said the MHA in a release.

In Phase I of #Unlock1, religious places and places of worship for the public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8, said the MHA.

MHA has issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1."

"The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus," said the MHA.

The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The nationwide lockdown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on May 17. On May 14, the government extended the lockdown till May 31. (ANI)

