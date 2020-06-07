Unlock1: Kerala still observes complete lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 7 (ANI): The coronavirus-induced lockdown continues to exist in Kerala and only essential services are being allowed, even though other states are observing relaxations under the phase one of unlock.

Police personnel check passes of people in Thiruvananthapuram, amid the complete lockdown that is being observed across the state today to contain the spread of

The streets wore a deserted look as vehicles are allowed to operate only in cases of emergency. Only essential services are allowed to operate, other shops and establishments remain closed in the state.

The Kerala police personnel were seen checking the passes of people in Thiruvananthapuram, amid the complete lockdown being observed in the state today.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that places of worship, shrines, shopping malls, hotels, hospitality units, restaurants and offices in Kerala will be open to the public from June 9.

These places can open on June 8 for cleaning and disinfecting, and make arrangements to receive the public from the next day.

Even worship places can be opened in Kerala from Tuesday but many mosques in Kozhikode district will remain closed. Several Masjid committees have decided not to open their mosques to devotees as part of their covid defence attempt.

"Our mosque will remain closed until the COVID cases get controlled, our people will abide all by these kinds of good moves," said P.K Navas, General Secretary, Kulangarathazha Mahallu Juma Masjid. (ANI)

