Unlock1: Washermen resume services in UP's Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): The washermen have resumed their services at Lucknow's 'Dhobi Ghat' on Monday after over two months following relaxations in restrictions in the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, they say that even though their services have resumed, they are getting only a few clothes to wash from their customers due to the scare of COVID-19.

Mohammed Jawed, a washerman at the Dhobi Ghat said, "We were told a while back that we could resume work but we couldn't, as customers didn't give us clothes and the shops were closed. People aren't giving clothes either due to the fear of COVID-19, or they don't have enough money."

"We're getting a few clothes to wash. Around 300 washermen depend on this business and used to come here earlier, but now there are only a few. Announcement for relief has been made but not everyone is receiving it. Now further relaxations are being given from June 8, we're hopeful we'll get more work," he added.

The washermen hope that with further relaxation in restrictions, they might get more work. (ANI)

