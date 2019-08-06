Unnao: 2 dead, 22 injured in accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two people died and 22 others were injured after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Bangarmau on Tuesday morning.

Those injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bangarmau.

They were returning from Lodheshwar Mahadev Mandir.

Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)

