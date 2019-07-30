Nand Kishore Lal, truck owner's elder brother, speaking to ANI in Fatehpur on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Unnao accident: Kin of truck owner, driver deny allegations of their connection with rape accused Kuldeep Sengar

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:05 IST

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Family members of the driver and the owner of the truck, which rammed into a vehicle carrying Unnao rape">Unnao rape victim, on Tuesday denied the allegations to have any connection with the rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
"Our family has no connection with the people associated with politics. We earn our wages by doing some meagre jobs," Babu Lal, uncle of the accused truck driver, told ANI.
The elder brother of the truck owner, Nand Kishore Lal, who was formerly with Samajwadi Party (SP), contended that he has heard of the accused, but never met him.
On being asked why the vehicle's registration plates were covered with grease, he said that due to financial losses, his brother was unable to pay back the loan taken for the vehicle and adopted this method to evade the police.
The accident took place on Sunday when the victim was on her way to Raebareli from Unnao.
The vehicle in which the girl, her two aunts and lawyer were travelling, collided with a truck. While the victim's aunts succumbed to injuries, she and her lawyer were grievously injured.
On July 29, the Uttar Pradesh Police had said the case would be transferred to the CBI.
Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl.
He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.
The teen was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. (ANI)

