Unnao case: UP constable moves Delhi HC against charges of murder of victim's father

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A Uttar Pradesh Police constable on Wednesday moved to Delhi High Court challenging the charges against him for the alleged murder of the father of Unnao rape survivor in police custody.

The UP Police constable Amir Khan was charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder, criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and others. The matter is likely to be heard tomorrow in the Delhi High Court.

Khan was charged under the following Section of the IPC: 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful confinement), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 193 (false evidence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) and 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury).

Khan was also charged with sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) and 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register) of IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

A Delhi court on August 14 framed charges against expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the death of the father of a woman who accused him of rape in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

Senger and others have been charged with murder, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, criminal conspiracy, false evidence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges have been framed against 10 people including Sengar, his brother, Makhi police station in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadoria, sub-inspector Kantapratap Singh and constable Amir Khan under several sections including section 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) and section 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) of the IPC.

District and Session Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed that all the three accused police officials, who were out on bail, be taken into custody for allegedly framing the rape survivor's father in a false case and his murder in custody. (ANI)

