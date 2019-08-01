Representative Image
Representative Image

Unnao cases: SC seeks presence of 'responsible' CBI officer by 12 noon

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:30 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the presence of a "responsible" CBI officer before it by 12 noon to inform about progress in the Unnao rape case.
After commencement of hearing post noon, the top court is also likely to transfer the cases related to the matter to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh.
During the court proceedings, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also sought full details of investigation about the status in the rape case and accident of the victim and also asked the Solicitor General to interact with CBI Director regarding the cases.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pleaded the CJI to adjourn the case for tomorrow arguing that CBI officers who are investigating the matter are in Lucknow.
Mehta told the apex court that he spoke to the CBI director and the officers investigating the Unnao cases, and added that it will not be possible for them to reach Delhi by 12 noon. However, CJI refused to adjourn the case.
Supreme Court said that if necessary, chamber hearing may take place.
Yesterday, CJI Gogoi had sought an explanation from the Secretary-General of Supreme Court for the delay in placing the letter of Unnao rape survivor's mother before the court.
"This morning I read in the papers that the Unnao victim had written to the Supreme Court. I was informed about the letter yesterday. I have not yet seen the letter. It is yet to be placed before me. We try to do something constructive in the midst of this highly destructive volatile environment and this happens," Ranjan Gogoi had remarked.
On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot. The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who is being treated at King George's Medical University are stable, the hospital said on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday after which the CBI registered a case in connection with the rape survivor's accident in Raebareli.
Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:42 IST

Case against Col. Purohit bogus, should be honorably discharged...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Ahead of the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast trial, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Thursday said that Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in the case is being framed under bogus charges and should be honourably discharged.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:35 IST

Delhi: Personal secretary of LG reports fraud of over Rs 1 lakh...

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR after Anoop Thakur, personal secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal complained that he was duped of Rs 1,31,935.20 in three unauthorized financial transactions from his credit card.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:28 IST

CWC meeting to take place after Parliament sessions, says Surjewala

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will take place after the Parliament session is over, said the party's in-charge, Communications, Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:23 IST

Six former Jet Airways pilot face disciplinary action after...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has debarred six former pilots of Jet Airways from appearing in the examination for a permit to fly Airbus A320, after they were caught cheating during the examination.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:03 IST

Gujarat: Operations halted at Vadodara airport, trains canceled

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Operations at the Vadodara International Airport here have been halted till 3 pm on Thursday. The operation was halted following the heavy rains in the region which has led to waterlogging and garbage accumulation on the runway.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:57 IST

Delhi: AIIMS' resident doctors on strike against NMC Bill

New Delhi/Trivandrum [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Resident doctors are on strike in the country's premier medical institute- AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences), New Delhi against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:55 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Goa, Konkan

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological (IMD) department on Thursday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Goa, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:49 IST

Rail services disrupted after goods train derails near Rampur station

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As many as six mail express trains were affected in the wee hours of Thursday after the last wagon of a goods train derailed here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:47 IST

Section 144 in place in Rampur, ahead of SP workers protest...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The district administration of Rampur has imposed Section 144, which prohibits an assembly of more than five people even as Samajwadi Party workers are expected to mass here in protest against the detention of Abdullah Azam, the son of MP Azam Khan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:34 IST

Delhi: Two arrested with fake currency

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons and seized fake currency with a face value of Rs 4 lakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:31 IST

MPs from BJP, TMC, RJD give Zero Hour notices in RS

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Upper House is likely to take up several discussions in its Zero Hour as several Rajya Sabha MPs have given "Zero Hour Notices" on a host of issues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:20 IST

Jharkhand: Most wanted thief beaten to death by villagers in Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Police have registered an FIR in the incident in which a most wanted thief was allegedly beaten to death by residents of the Chihuntia village here, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Y S Ramesh on Thursday.

Read More
iocl