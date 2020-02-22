Unnao DM suspended for irregularities in grant for schools

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): District Magistrate (DM) Devendra Pandey was suspended on Saturday for alleged irregularities in grants meant for the schools in the district.

"In the investigation of Lucknow Divisional Commissioner, Devendra Kumar Pandey, District Magistrate, Unnao has been found guilty prima facie for irregularities. He is suspended as per All India Services (Discipline and Appeal), rules 1969," as per an official order.

As per the order, Pandey is accused of deviating the compulsory works issued by the State Project Council.

He is also accused of removing the mandatory tasks set by the state project council. (ANI)

