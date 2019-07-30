Unnao rape a blot on society, HM must respond: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Two days after the Unnao rape survivor's road accident in Raebareli, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha termed the rape as "a blot on civilized society" and demanded a response from Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, responding to Chowdhury, urged the house not to politicise the matter as a CBI investigation is already underway.

"People of India are feeling ashamed today due to the Unnao incident, it is a blot on civilized society, where a minor girl was gang-raped. A truck hit a victim's car and killed a witness while the victim and her lawyer are in critical condition. We demand the Home Minister to come to the House and give a statement," said Chowdhury.

The rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts were killed after their car collided with a truck in Raebareli on Sunday.

"What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident happened with the victim," Chowdhury added.

"This issue should not be politicised. A CBI inquiry is already underway and an FIR has also been registered. Government is investigating the case with impartiality," Joshi told the lower house of the Parliament.

The state police have already registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident.

The teen was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. (ANI)

