Nipender Singh, a relative of Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar speaking to ANI.
Unnao rape case: Relative seeks polygraph, narco analysis test for Sengar

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 01:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Nipender Singh, a relative of Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Thursday demanded polygraph and narco-analysis tests of the latter should be conducted to know about the truth.
"Kuldeep Singh Sengar is innocent. We have seen his attitude. If he has done something wrong, then scientific evidence should be collected. Polygraph test should be conducted. The victim reported about the incident after five months. So, the DNA test cannot be conducted now. Only the polygraph or narco test can be conducted now. We should come to a judgment after examining the evidence," Nipender told ANI.
Giving a clean chit to Sengar, his relative termed it a conspiracy of local "Rajput" leaders in Unnao.
"It is a conspiracy. Nobody tried to understand the background of the area. That area is dominated by Rajputs. Kuldeep is not a casteist. He won several times because the people don't like casteism. This went against the local Rajputs people and they protested against it," he said.
Nipender said that the victim's family was demanding favour from Sengar to get their warrants cancelled.
"The victim's family was indulging in criminal activities. When Yogi government started taking action against them, they wanted to get their warrants cancelled with the help of Kuldeep, which he refused. Polygraph test of the victim and her family also should be conducted. The trust should come to the fore," he said.
The uncle of the rape victim's is currently serving a jail term in an attempt to murder case.
Nipender also said that the investigation should be fair and scientific.
"If an investigator after the enquiry said that Kuldeep is innocent, then people will say that he is being saved because he is powerful. We say whoever the investigator is but the investigation should be scientific. We all want this," he said.
"Investigation was not fair. He is being kept behind bars. Some of the victim's family members are in jail. It is not normal," he added.
The apex court had, on August 1, ordered the transfer of all the cases related to the Unnao rape case outside Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.
The court also ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete the investigation related to the accident within a week and the rape case in 45 days.
The case pertains to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by the expelled BJP lawmaker Sengar at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.
Shashi Singh had allegedly lured the victim into going to Sengar's residence.
The victim's father allegedly died in police custody in 2018.
Another case of murder was filed against Sengar after the rape survivor met with an accident on July 28.
A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While her aunts succumbed to their injuries, the victim and her lawyer are battling for life in the hospital.
