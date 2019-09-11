Unnao rape case: Temporary court set up at AIIMS to record survivor's statement, hearing underway

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): In compliance with the Delhi High Court's order, a temporary court was set up at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday to record the statement of the Unnao rape survivor.

The girl is undergoing treatment at AIIMS trauma center after being seriously injured in an accident in Uttar Pradesh, two months ago. Her kin has accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar of the car crash. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail for allegedly raping her in 2017.

Last week, the Delhi High court had directed a lower court to hold trial proceedings in AIIMS, where the survivor is recuperating.

The court directed the in-camera proceedings to be conducted.

The AIIMS administration has also been asked to keep the CCTV switched off and depute an experienced nurse to remain present during the proceedings.

Two defense associate, representing the accused, will also be present in the temporary court today.

The Supreme Court had last month shifted the cases connected with the Unnao rape case to the national capital, following which the day-to-day trial began.

The apex court has also ordered the trial to be completed within 45 days. (ANI)

