Unnao rape: Court to pronounce order on punishment to Kuldeep Sengar at 2 pm today

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): A Delhi court will at 2 pm pronounce the order on the quantum of sentence against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district in 2017.

District Judge Dharmesh Kumar Sharma reserved the order for 2 pm after hearing both the defense and the prosecution.

The court had on Monday convicted Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bangarmau, for raping a girl at his residence in Unnao, where she had gone seeking a job.

The court convicted him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (c) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertains to penetrative sexual assault committed against a child by a public servant.



The co-accused Shashi Singh, who allegedly took the minor to Sengar, was afforded the benefit of the doubt and let off by the court. (ANI)

