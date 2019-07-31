Unnao rape survivor case: We try to do something constructive in midst of destructive environment, says CJI Gogoi

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Seeking explanation from the Secretary-General of Supreme Court for the delay in placing the letter of Unnao rape survivor's mother before the court, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said that "we try to do something constructive in the midst of this highly destructive volatile environment and this happens."

"This morning I read in the papers that the Unnao victim had written to the Supreme Court. I was informed about the letter yesterday. I have not yet seen the letter. It is yet to be placed before me. We try to do something constructive in the midst of this highly destructive volatile environment and this happens," said Ranjan Gogoi.

The CJI also said that such cases are a reflection of the 'destructive volatile environment' and are a setback to the Supreme Court's constructive steps.

The CJI's remark came when senior advocate V Giri mentioned before the CJI Bench for urgent listing of PIL over POCSO cases simultaneously highlighting the developments in the Unnao case.

The court also sought a medical report of the victim and will hear the matter on Thursday.

More than two weeks before she was seriously injured in an accident on July 28, the Unnao rape survivor's mother had written a letter to the CJI seeking action against those "who are making threats" to her and her family.

"People came to my house and issued threats asking me to take back cases. Otherwise, the whole family will be put in jail in fake cases," reads the letter written to CJI Ranjan Gogoi on July 12.

Earlier on Sunday, the victim and her lawyer were seriously injured, while two of her aunts lost their lives in an accident which took place in Raebareli district.

The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

Senior advocate Giri suggested that the state of UP should be asked to respond.

"Get medical records of the victim. One important issue was the lack of medical report and infrastructure. It doesn't seem that any of the directions issued earlier about POCSO cases are being followed," added Giri. (ANI)

