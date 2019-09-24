visuals from the accident on July 28, in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured. (File photo)
visuals from the accident on July 28, in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured. (File photo)

Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS, court directs family to stay in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Unnao rape survivor, who had sustained grievous injuries in an accident and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi was discharged from the hospital on late Tuesday.
Earlier today, the Delhi court was informed that the Unnao rape survivor is likely to get discharged soon as her health condition has improved.
The report was submitted before the court by the UP secretary and family members of the victim, who informed the District Judge Dharmesh Sharma about the victim's health asserting that she may be discharged from the hospital soon.
During the hearing, Justice Sharma asked the counsel of the victim to arrange accommodation for the victim and her family in the city and submit its details to the court.
The court directed the family of the victim to be temporarily accommodated in the hostel of Jay Prakash Narayan (JPN) Trauma Centre of New Delhi's AIIMS for the next seven days.
The family of the survivor had told the court that they want to shift to Delhi as there is a threat to their lives in their native village.
The matter is slated for next hearing on September 28.
The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer had sustained grievous injuries after an accident on July 28.
A truck had rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling in. While she and her lawyer were injured, her aunts were killed on the spot.
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. (ANI)

