Unnao rape survivor, lawyer continue to be critical : AIIMS

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): The Unnao rape survivor, who is battling for her life at the AIIMS Trauma centre, continues to be critical and on an advanced life support system, the hospital said on Wednesday.

She was airlifted from Lucknow to AIIMS on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the condition of her lawyer, who was shifted to AIIMS a day later, is also on an advanced life support system and continues to be in critical state and unconscious.

"Patients are undergoing treatment under a multidisciplinary team of doctors from Critical Care, Orthopaedics, Trauma Surgery and Pulmonary Medicine," said a press release from AIIMS.

The hospital has formed a committee of five senior doctors to monitor the health condition of the victim.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot.

Following the accident, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a murder case against rape accused and lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. The case now stands transferred to the CBI.

Sengar, a lawmaker from Bangermau in Unnao district, was expelled from the BJP on August 1, in the backdrop of the accident.

He had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur jail. (ANI)

