All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Unnao rape survivor shifted to AIIMS, green corridor provided in Lucknow, Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): In accordance with the Supreme Court order, Unnao rape survivor was on Monday shifted to All India Institute of Management Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi from King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.
The survivor was flown from Uttar Pradesh's capital city to the national capital, and a green corridor and free passage were provided to the ambulance in Lucknow and Delhi.
Following the advice of doctors, a rapid movement of the ambulance carrying the Unnao rape survivor was facilitated in New Delhi through a green passage which ensured that the distance between Delhi airport and AIIMS was covered in 18 minutes.
The ambulance left the airport at 9 pm and reached AIIMS Trauma Care at 9.18 pm.
Earlier, sharing details of the travel plan in Lucknow, Purnendra Singh, SP Traffic Lucknow had said, "As per the court's order, victim and her lawyer will be airlifted to Delhi. The green corridor has been prepared to take them to the airport. The route has been cleared. The two patients will be taken in turns."
On Monday, a bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta ordered the patient to be airlifted from King George's Medical College in Lucknow to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment, after advocate D Ramakrishna Reddy, representing the survivor, mentioned the matter before it.
The top court underlined that the Unnao rape survivor should be relocated on a condition that she is medically fit for the procedure.
Reddy contended that the family of the survivor wanted her to be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:47 IST

Goa police arrest kidnapper, rescue minor girl

South Goa (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): State Police here arrested a person accused of kidnapping a minor girl after a complaint was filed by her parents, said Inspector Jivba Dalvi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:47 IST

J-K Governor reviews security after scrapping of Article 370

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik, in a meeting held at Raj Bhavan this evening, reviewed prevailing security and law and order in the state, in the aftermath of developments in the Parliament relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:45 IST

Anticipating rains, schools to remain closed in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): All schools in Maharashtra's Pune have been ordered to remain closed tomorrow owing to heavy rains predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), District Collector (DC) T Naval Kishore Ram said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:43 IST

Modi government delivers on key ideological demand of BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Modi government on Monday delivered on what has been one of BJP's longest-pending demands and has been on its agenda and that of its predecessor Jana Sangh for 68 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:36 IST

2 held in Goa over alleged involvement in prostitution

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Goa Police detained two women for their alleged involvement in prostitution at Calangute market here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:35 IST

Parliament building lit up in celebration of abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Right after the resolution to revoke Article 370 and 35A was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Parliament building was illuminated on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:33 IST

Darkest day for me and my ancestors, all powers taken away: Sajad Lone

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone on Monday termed the abolishment of Article 370 as the "darkest day" for him and his ancestors while stating that the formation of a Union Territory will amount to stripping of powers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:32 IST

Put aside ideological fixations, debate what's best for India:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora on Monday called for political differences to be put aside on the issue of scrapping Article 370 while asserting that India's interest should be prioritised.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:31 IST

With the removal of Article 370 from J-K, my vow is complete:...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): BJP MLA Madan Dilawar on Monday welcomed the scrapping of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and added that with this a special vow he had taken back in 1990 has been fulfilled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:28 IST

Bengaluru court issues non-bailable warrant against MP Nalin Kumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A court here on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel for not attending the hearing with respect to a case that was filed against him over a provocative speech.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:23 IST

Mistake committed by then govt corrected today: Fadnavis on...

Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hailed the Union Government's move to repeal Article 370, saying a mistake committed by the earlier government has been corrected today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:19 IST

SC to begin day-to-day hearing of Ayodhya title dispute from Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Supreme Court's Constitution Bench will from Tuesday start day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

Read More
iocl