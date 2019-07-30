Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo)

Unnao rape survivor's accident: Priyanka urges PM to divest criminal, his brother of political power

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:13 IST

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at "strength and protection of political power" given to BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar accused in the Unnao rape case of a girl who is currently battling for her life after she met with a serious road accident two days ago.
The Congress general secretary -UP East urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divest the criminal and his brother of political power "for God's sake".
Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "For God's sake, Mr. Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them. It is still not too late."
She also quoted the FIR given by the family of the rape survivor and said that they had mentioned in it the possibility of a planned accident befalling them.
"Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone? This FIR clearly states that the family was threatened and apprehensive. It even mentions the possibility of a planned accident", Priyanka tweeted.
Yesterday too, the Congress leader had fired a salvo at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the accident and said the ruling dispensation had the audacity to run a 'bhay-mukt' (fear-free) campaign.
The road accident took place on Sunday when the victim was on her way to Rai Bareilly from Unnao. The vehicle in which she along with her two aunts and lawyer, were travelling collided with a truck.
While her aunts succumbed to the accident, the rape survivor and her lawyer suffered grevious injuries.
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the rape of the minor girl two years ago in Unnao. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.
The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:18 IST

Congress MP Sanjay Singh resigns from party, Parliament. To join...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday announced his resignation from the party and Parliament and his decision to join BJP.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:16 IST

Bihar: Wrong prisoner released from Siwan jail

Siwan (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Siwan jail administration on Tuesday released a prisoner whose case is still being heard in the Patna High Court, due to an erroneous release order issued by a clerk.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:10 IST

Akhilesh Yadav urges Yogi govt to fulfil demands of Unnao rape survivor

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday appealed to Yogi Adutyanath government to come forward and fulfil the demands of the family of the Unnao rape survivor who is currently being treated in King George's Medical University trauma centre he

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:10 IST

Payal Tadvi suicide case: Bombay HC adjourns hearing in bail...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned for one week the hearing in the bail plea filed by three accused doctors in connection with the suicide of their junior Payal Tadvi at a government hospital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:06 IST

YSRCP will vote against Triple Talaq bill, says Vijay Sai Reddy

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Expressing objection over Triple Talaq Bill that was introduced in the Rajya Sabha, YSR Congress Party leader Vijay Sai Reddy on Tuesday said that the party will vote against the Bill.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:59 IST

JDU stages walkout in RS protesting Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): BJP ally Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday staged a walkout in Rajya Sabha protesting the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:58 IST

TMC, SP MPs protest in Parliament complex against Unnao rape...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over the attack on Unnao rape victim and over ex-soldier beaten to death in Amethi on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:57 IST

MP: 183 students stranded inside hostel rescued

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): As many as 183 students of Kanya Shiksha Parisar (school) here were rescued on Monday after flood water entered their hostel building.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:51 IST

NCW team reaches Lucknow to meet DGP over Unnao rape survivor accident

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) reached Lucknow on Tuesday to meet the Deputy General of Police over the recent car accident of Unnao rape survivor, in which she and her lawyer were injured while two of her aunts lost their lives.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:45 IST

People in Kashmir suffering due to mistrust between local...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): The people in Kashmir have shown dissatisfaction over the growing mistrust among local politicians and public which has ultimately led to underdevelopment.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:42 IST

Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of...

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): In a statement that could stir controversy, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, on Tuesday said that India's culture is being destroyed in the regions where there is a concentration of Muslims and Christians.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:24 IST

BJP MLA Vishweshwar Kageri files nomination for Karnataka Speaker's post

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Karnataka BJP MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of the Assembly Speaker.

Read More
iocl