Unnao rape survivor's accident: Priyanka urges PM to divest criminal, his brother of political power

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at "strength and protection of political power" given to BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar accused in the Unnao rape case of a girl who is currently battling for her life after she met with a serious road accident two days ago.

The Congress general secretary -UP East urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divest the criminal and his brother of political power "for God's sake".

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "For God's sake, Mr. Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them. It is still not too late."

She also quoted the FIR given by the family of the rape survivor and said that they had mentioned in it the possibility of a planned accident befalling them.

"Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone? This FIR clearly states that the family was threatened and apprehensive. It even mentions the possibility of a planned accident", Priyanka tweeted.

Yesterday too, the Congress leader had fired a salvo at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the accident and said the ruling dispensation had the audacity to run a 'bhay-mukt' (fear-free) campaign.

The road accident took place on Sunday when the victim was on her way to Rai Bareilly from Unnao. The vehicle in which she along with her two aunts and lawyer, were travelling collided with a truck.

While her aunts succumbed to the accident, the rape survivor and her lawyer suffered grevious injuries.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the rape of the minor girl two years ago in Unnao. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.

The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. (ANI)

