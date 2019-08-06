Unnao rape survivor's health remains critical, on life support system

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Unnao rape survivor who is now in the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) remains critical and is on life support system, the hospital said on Tuesday.

"She is sick, on a life support system, needing medication to support her blood pressure. The patient remains critical and is undergoing treatment under multi-disciplinary teams of doctors," according to a statement put out by the hospital.

The Unnao rape survivor who was critically injured in a car-truck collision on July 28 was airlifted from Lucknow's Saint George's Medical College to Delhi's AIIMS yesterday. The move comes following the Supreme Court's directives to the Uttar Pradesh government to airlift the victim and her counsel.

Her lawyer who was also injured in the accident was shifted to the national capital today.

While, she and her counsel survived the accident, two of her aunts died on the spot.

The minor was allegedly raped by expelled BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2007.

Following the road accident, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident.

The case now stands transferred to the CBI. (ANI)

