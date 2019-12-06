Unnao rape survivor's relatives receive death threats

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): The family of Unnao rape survivor, who is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, on Friday claimed they have received death threats and that the callers have also threatened to burn down their shop.

The victim's uncle and aunt and some other relatives who received threat calls are living in fear.

The family has sought security from the police administration.

Meanwhile, doctors attending the rape survivor at Safdarjung Hospital, said that her condition is critical and there are minimal chances of her survival.

The 23-year-old survivor was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital last night.

The woman had filed a rape case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Unnao.

According to the police, five men identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore, had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to the court for a hearing in the rape case.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognisance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on the government's expense and strict action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)







