Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Unnao rape survivor's uncle was produced before a district court here on Wednesday.
The court conducted hearing on various cases lodged against him pertaining to use of whitener on the court's order and others. He was brought from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Unnao district under tight security.
Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bangarmau, had raped her niece at his residence in Unnao in June 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.
A Delhi court on Monday convicted him in the case under the charges of rape. His accomplice, Shashi Singh, was, however, afforded the benefit of the doubt and acquitted. (ANI)
Unnao rape survivor's uncle appears before district court
ANI | Updated: Dec 18, 2019 13:34 IST
