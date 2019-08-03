Unnao rape survivor's uncle transferred to Delhi jail as per SC's direction

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court's direction, Unnao rape survivor's uncle Mahesh Singh was transferred to Tihar Central Jail from a Rae Bareli jail on Friday.

Rae Bareli jail Superintendent in a letter to senior police officials said Singh was sent to Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the apex court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government for the immediate transfer of Singh, who has 13 cases against him under different sections, to the Tihar jail here.

The victim's uncle was named in several cases between 1996 and 2002, including those of contempt of court, murder and robbing a train.

He was serving a jail sentence since November 21 last year after he failed to present himself in the court following different criminal cases against him in the local police stations.

The Unnao case pertains to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017. The incident allegedly took place when the victim had gone to seek a job.

Sengar was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.

On July 28, the rape survivor and her lawyer suffered critical injuries after her vehicle was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a case of murder against Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the CBI on Tuesday. (ANI)

