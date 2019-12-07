Unnao rape victim died of extensive burns, reveals autopsy

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI): The post-mortem of the Unnao rape victim revealed that she died of extensive burn injuries.

Also, no indication of poisoning and suffocation was found in the body.

"No indication of poisoning and suffocation was found on the body during post-mortem. Autopsy reveals that the victim died to extensive burn injuries. The autopsy was conducted in the morning," said Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital.

After the post-mortem, the mortal remains are being taken to her village in Unnao.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

Dr Shalab Kumar, HOD of burns and plastic department at the hospital told ANI: "It is very sad that the Unnao rape victim could not survive despite our best efforts. She suffered cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive."

On Thursday, the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed.

Notably, the woman had filed a rape case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. (ANI)

