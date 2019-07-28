The mangled car in which Unnao rape victim was travelling along with her family members and lawyer in Raebareli on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Unnao rape victim, lawyer critically injured in road mishap; her mother, aunt dead

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 21:56 IST

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): The mother and the aunt of Unnao rape victim succumbed to their injuries while the victim and her lawyer were critically injured when their car collided with a truck on Sunday.
"Victim, her mother, her aunt, and her lawyer were injured in the accident. The rape victim's mother and aunt succumbed to injuries while the victim and her lawyer are in a critical condition," advocate Vimal Kumar Yadav, junior of advocate Mahendra Singh, told reporters here.
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in connection with the rape of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, which was committed last year.
Superintendent of Police (SP) M P Verma denied having any knowledge of why the victim was not accompanied by the bodyguards though security cover has been provided to them.
"I do not have any knowledge of why the victim's family was not accompanied by the bodyguards. We will carry out an investigation to find out the reason behind it. One gunner and two female bodyguards were given to the victim," said Verma.
Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, who came to the hospital to see the injured, said they were ready to provide all kinds of monetary and other helps to the victim and also demanded a CBI inquiry into the accident.
Earlier today, the doctor at Rana Beni Madhav Singh District Hospital also confirmed the death of the Unnao rape victim's family members and said the condition of the rest of the persons injured in the accident was critical.
"One woman was brought dead while three others were severely injured when they came to the hospital. Their condition is critical. The identity of all of them was unknown when the bodies were brought to the hospital," Dr M K Charan, Medical Officer of the hospital, told ANI.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its charge sheet filed against Sengar in July last year booked him under Sections 120B, 363, 366, 376(1), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act.
Sengar, a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao, was arrested by the CBI in April last year.
The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.
When the family complained, the victim's father was instead booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018, and put him into jail after two days. Later, he died in the hospital, with the post-mortem examination report mentioning serious injuries on his body. (ANI)

