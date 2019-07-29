The mangled car in which Unnao rape victim was travelling along with her family members and lawyer in Raebareli on Sunday. Photo/ANI
The mangled car in which Unnao rape victim was travelling along with her family members and lawyer in Raebareli on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Unnao rape victim, lawyer critically injured in road mishap; her two aunts dead

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:08 IST

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Two aunts of Unnao rape victim succumbed to their injuries while the victim and her lawyer were critically injured when their car collided with a truck on Sunday.
"Victim, her aunts, and her lawyer were injured in the accident. The rape victim's aunts succumbed to injuries while the victim and her lawyer are in a critical condition," advocate Vimal Kumar Yadav, junior of advocate Mahendra Singh, told reporters here.
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in connection with the rape of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, which was committed last year.
Superintendent of Police (SP) M P Verma denied having any knowledge of why the victim was not accompanied by the bodyguards though security cover has been provided to them.
"I do not have any knowledge of why the victim's family was not accompanied by the bodyguards. We will carry out an investigation to find out the reason behind it. One gunner and two female bodyguards were given to the victim," said Verma.
Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, who came to the hospital to see the injured, said they were ready to provide all kinds of monetary and other helps to the victim and also demanded a CBI inquiry into the accident.
Earlier today, the doctor at Rana Beni Madhav Singh District Hospital also confirmed the death of the Unnao rape victim's family members and said the condition of the rest of the persons injured in the accident was critical.
"One woman was brought dead while three others were severely injured when they came to the hospital. Their condition is critical. The identity of all of them was unknown when the bodies were brought to the hospital," Dr. M K Charan, Medical Officer of the hospital, told ANI.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its charge sheet filed against Sengar in July last year booked him under Sections 120B, 363, 366, 376(1), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act.
Sengar, a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao, was arrested by the CBI in April last year.
The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.
When the family complained, the victim's father was instead booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018, and put him into jail after two days. Later, he died in the hospital, with the post-mortem examination report mentioning serious injuries on his body.
An earlier version of this story based on the statement of the assistant of Unnao rape victim's lawyer stated that her mother had also died in the incident. The deceased later turned out to be another aunt of the victim. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:21 IST

Story from 'Ek Tha Tiger' to 'Tiger Zinda Hai' must go further:...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi combined oratorical flair and a love for Bollywood to drive home the message to intensify efforts to preserve the population of tigers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:20 IST

SC issues notice to Centre, Bar Council on plea seeking social...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Centre and Bar Council of India on the plea seeking direction to formulate a scheme towards the social security measures for women advocates in coordination with respective state bar councils.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:19 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:18 IST

K'taka: Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar resigns

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar tendered his resignation from the post on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:12 IST

PM Modi to feature in Man vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature in Discovery Channel's show 'Man Vs Wild' alongside the popular host and adventurer, Bear Grylls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:04 IST

Cong MLA demands probe into Unnao rape victim accident

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress MLA from Rampur Khas constituency, Aradhana Mishra on Sunday asked for an investigation into the accident in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured while her two aunts were killed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:55 IST

Chhatisgarh: Specially-abled man drives auto to support family

Surguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 29 (ANI): A specially-abled man, Jagdamba Singh, in Ramanuj Ganj area of the Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, drives an auto-rickshaw to support his family.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:51 IST

Karnataka: Yediyurappa wins floor test through voice vote

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Karnataka government headed by newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday sailed through the confidence motion that was held through a voice vote in the state Assembly here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:48 IST

Unnao rape victim refused to take security personnel with her:...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Unnao rape victim, who was critically injured in an accident yesterday, had refused to take the assigned security personnel along with her in the vehicle due to space constraints, said Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Monday, asserting th

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:33 IST

I'm not answerable to Yediyurappa, people know what work I have...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said he was not answerable to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as he had run the government in the Karnataka with utmost clarity amongst the people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:24 IST

Ranchi bound AirAsia flight taxied back after it suffers bird hit

New Delhi [India] July 29 (ANI): A Ranchi bound flight from New Delhi was taxied back to the bay after it suffered a bird hit while takeoff here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:19 IST

Akhilesh, Mayawati demand probe in accident of Unnao rape...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A day after Unnao gang-rape victim was injured in a road accident, a political battle has intensified over the issue with two former chief ministers of the state demanding investigation over the incident and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioning

Read More
iocl