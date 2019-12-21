Unnao rape victim who sets her ablaze after accused got bail, succumbs to injuries

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): A 23-year-old rape victim, who set herself ablaze after accused got anticipatory bail, succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital in Kanpur on Saturday evening.

The victim had set herself on fire outside Unnao SP office on December 16 after the alleged rapist, Awadhesh Singh, was granted anticipatory bail by a court.

With 70 per cent burn injuries, she was rushed to the Kanpur district hospital and was shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

According to police, she lodged a case of rape against Singh on October in which three others including his sister-in-law was made a co-accused.

"She had lodged a complaint under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The main accused was known to her for 10 years. He was refusing to marry her. The accused had got anticipatory bail from the High Court," said a police officer.

He has said that both victim and accused of them were in a relationship. The woman is stated to belong from the Hasanganj Kotwali area in Unnao. (ANI)

