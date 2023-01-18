Unnao rape victim's father custodial death: Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Investigation Officer's plea

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Wednesday issued notice to the CBI on the plea of the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case of custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father.

The Investigating Officer has sought an extension of two weeks of interim bail granted on medical grounds.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice to the CBI and listed the matter on January 20 for further hearing.

The High court on December 23, 2022, granted interim bail to Kamta Prasad Singh on medical grounds. He was directed to surrender on January 23.

Kamta Prasad has moved a plea through advocate Akhand Pratap Singh seeking an extension of interim bail granted earlier.



Earlier, He sought 4 weeks of Interim bail on medical grounds for treatment of his ailments.

It was submitted by the counsels that the petitioner is more than 60 years of age and suffering from jaundice and other various old age-related ailments. He also has a history of contracting jaundice thrice in jail and splenomegaly.

It was submitted that due to inadequate medical facilities in the jail hospital and lack of specialist doctors, the Appellant is not being meted out with proper diagnosis and prognosis. A jail-visiting doctor only visits once a week and he is not qualified to diagnose the problem the Appellant is facing.

It was also submitted that the Appellant was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in the month of April 2019 and was on bail till August 2019. During the aforementioned period, there was not a single allegation against the Appellant by anyone regarding violation of any of the terms and conditions of the said bail order.

Rohini jail authorities had also filed the medical report of the applicant stating that he has been provided adequate treatment.

Kamta Prasad was awarded 10 years of imprisonment. He has served more than five years of his punishment. The petition stated that his appeal against the conviction pending before the High Court. (ANI)

