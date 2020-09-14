Unplanned lockdown product of ego of a man, causing coronavirus to spread across country: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The implementation of an "unplanned lockdown" is the product of ego of a man resulting in COVID-19 spreading across the country, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

"The coronavirus cases in the country will cross the 50-lakh cases mark this week and there would be 10 lakh active cases. The implementation of an unplanned lockdown is a product of a person's ego causing the coronavirus to spread across the country," tweeted the Congress leader.



He further slammed the Centre saying that the Prime Minister "is busy with peacocks".

"The Modi government has asked people to be "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) i.e. you yourself save your own life because the PM is busy with peacocks," he tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Meanwhile, with a spike of 92,071 new cases in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count breached the 48-lakh mark on Monday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

