Unsatisfied with police action in case, says couple attacked by miscreants in Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The couple, which was attacked by miscreants in a Gurugram restaurant, on Wednesday said that they are unsatisfied with police action in the case.

"I got six stitches on my head. When we lodged the complaint with police, they said you didn't receive grievous injuries. Their attitude in the case is very wrong," the male victim said.

The couple said that they went to an eatery with family friends. Meanwhile, a group of four men sitting next to their table started passing lewd comments.

"We ignored their comment but later they came on our table. The fight started and when I was leaving the spot holding my child in my arms. They attacked me from behind and hit on my head with a liquor bottle. The bouncer came but the incident had happened by that time," he said.

"As my child fell from hand. I was looking for him and did not realise that I suffered an injury on my head. Everything is recorded in the CCTV camera of the restaurant," he added.

The man demanded strict action against the accused.

Narrating the incident, the wife said that one of the accused threatened them stating that he will take out his gun.

Meanwhile, Preet Pal Singh, ACP Crime Gurugram, told ANI that Police are trying to identify the accused and an investigation into the matter is underway.

"Police are not delaying anything. We will soon nab the accused," Singh said.

The whole incident took place on November 10 and was caught in CCTV camera installed in the restaurant.

In the video footage, the accused can be seen gathering around the couple's table. Around five-six men indulged in an argument with the couple and later one of them hit the woman's husband on the head with a liquor bottle.

At present, all accused are absconding. (ANI)

