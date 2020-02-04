Unused coaches of train converted into cafeteria in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): A cafeteria has been opened near the Water Recycling Plant inside Danapur Coaching Depot in Patna using the train coach which was not being used by the Railways.

Coaching depot official Anil Kumar said that railway staff had been complaining about not having any cafeteria near the depot.

"Staff of Railways had been demanding for the arrangements of the canteen or cafeteria. There is no hotel or cafe around the depot that provides hygienic breakfast," said Anil.

"Many coaches of trains were unused so we decided to start a canteen to provide hygienic breakfast to employees. The canteen is being run on a trial basis and the result is positive till now," he added.

Railway staff said that earlier we had to go far to drink tea, but since the cafeteria is open, it is very comfortable.

"This is a good initiative. We had to go out for the tea and it was far away from depot," said Ashok Kumar Sinha.

Another railway staff, Sanjay Kumar said, "We were planning to start a cafeteria but we were not able to find a good place for it, so we started here after taking permission from Divisional Railway Manager (DRM)."

According to Incharge of the cafeteria, "It is being operated by the personal department of the railway. Now there is a very good response. This cafeteria has a total seating capacity of 40 people. 10 seats are for VIPs and 30 are general." (ANI)

