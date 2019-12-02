UP: 1 dead, 1 critically injured following shooting near PWD office in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): One person died, while another one was critically injured after a shooting took place near a Public Works Department (PWD) office here on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Dinesh Tripathi, Superintendent of Police, said: "At around 1:45 pm today, two people were fired upon near the PWD office, out of which one person died."

The deceased person has been identified as Rakesh Yadav, a contractor, while the injured person has been identified as Sonu, who was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

