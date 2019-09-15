UP: 1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside house at Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A person died while two others got injured after an explosion took place in the residential area of Korav here on Sunday.
The explosion occurred at a residence that belonged to a person who was involved in the production of firecrackers.
The resident had allegedly kept explosive materials at his home.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:43 IST
Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A person died while two others got injured after an explosion took place in the residential area of Korav here on Sunday.