UP: 1 student dead, 2 critically injured in road mishap

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A school student died and two others were critically injured after a state roadways bus hit an auto they were travelling in near the Jalalpur village of Ambala highway in Saharanpur on Tuesday morning.

People soon gathered at the spot and immediately took the children to a Community Health Center from where the doctor referred both the children to the district hospital.

The angry mob vandalised the bus.

Auto driver. Akbar, who had a narrow escape from the accident, said, "I was going to school with the children from the right side. A bus was coming from the back hit the auto while overtaking."

Speaking to ANI, Vinit Bhatnagar City SP said, "A roadways bus hit the auto carrying school children. A child died at the spot and two are critically injured. Compensation will be given to them from the administration and roadways." (ANI)