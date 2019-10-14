Visual from the spot where a house collapsed following cylinder blast in Mau, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
UP: 12 people dead in house collapse following cylinder blast in Mau

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:57 IST

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): At least 12 people died and several others were injured after a two-storey building collapsed following a cylinder blast in Mohammadabad here on Monday morning.
The District Magistrate (DM) Mau, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, who was present at the spot where the incident took place said that 12 bodies had reached the mortuary and six injured had been admitted to a hospital. He also said that the debris is being removed by an NDRF team.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the District Magistrate, SP, and other officials to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to those injured. (ANI)

