UP: 12 people injured in bus-truck collision in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): As many as 12 people were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway in Ayodhya on Friday evening, a senior district official said.



The Adyodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told reporters that the rescue operation has been completed.



"Around 12 people have been sent to the hospital. Five have been sent to the district hospital and seven to medical college. Some casualties also occurred. The rescue operation has been completed," the DM said.



Further details are awaited. (ANI)

