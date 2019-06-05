UP: 123 PAF, 9 RAF companies deployed ahead of Eid

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in the state, 123 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed.

Nine companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have also been deployed.

The security has been beefed at places where namaz will be offered and officials will also be present there.

With the sighting of the crescent moon, the month-long Ramadan fast has come to an end.

Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be celebrated across the country on Wednesday as the moon has been cited today. (ANI)

