Locals gather at the spot where a house collapsed following a cylinder blast in Mau, Uttar Pradesh on Monday
UP: 13 dead, 6 injured in house collapse following cylinder blast in Mau

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:38 IST

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The death toll increased to 13 after a two-story building collapsed following a cylinder blast in Mohammadabad here on Monday morning, police said.
According to a press release from Superintendent of Police (SP) Mau, "13 people have died while six others were injured in the house collapse following a cylinder blast."
The statement said, "After speaking to people and after the initial investigation it was found that the cylinder blast resulted in the collapse of the roof of the house and two neighbouring houses were also damaged. People got trapped inside the debris."
"The blast was caused probably due to gas leakage from the cylinder," the statement added.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over the incident and directed the District Magistrate, SP and other officials to immediately provide all possible relief to those affected. (ANI)

