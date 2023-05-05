UP: 130 people held with fake voter cards in Sambhal, investigation underway

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a total of 130 people with fake voter I-cards from Sambhal district, as the first phase of voting began for the Uttar Pradesh urban body elections on Thursday.

"A total of 130 people were arrested with fake voter cards, including a total of 60 women and 70 men," said SP, Sambhal.

According to officials, a total of five cases have been registered and legal action is being taken against the accused.

"Legal action is being taken against them by registering a total of five cases under section 419/420 at five police stations," said SP, Sambhal.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.



Earlier on Thursday, voting in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations took place. In 10 municipal corporations, voting will be held in 830 wards, 9,699 polling places and 2,658 polling stations are set up in Municipal Corporations.

According to officials, in the UP urban body elections, 2 crores 40 lakhs voters will use their right to vote to choose/elect 10 mayors, 820 councillors, 103 municipal council presidents, 2740 member municipal councils, 275 presidents including 3645 municipal council members in the 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The first phase of voting was held in 37 districts Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli and Jaunpur of 9 divisions of Uttar Pradesh i.e. Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

In 10 municipal corporations, voting will be held in 830 wards, 9699 polling places and 2658 polling stations are set up in Municipal Corporations.

There are 6303542 male and 5362151 female voters in Municipal Corporation.

The polling for the second phase will take place on May 11 to elect representatives for the posts across 760 local bodies in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

