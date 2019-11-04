UP: 16 students injured after school bus hit divider

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Sixteen students have been injured after the school bus hits a divider near Atraulia town, Tejpur highway here on Monday morning.

Immediately after receiving the information the police reached with the rescue team on the spot and rescued all the students. All the injured students were taken to the nearby district hospital for treatment.

Speaking to ANI Dinesh Kumar Mishra, Deputy District Magistrate of Budhanpur said: "The Pandit Ram Awadh Bal Vidya Mandir School bus with total 53 students and 10 staffs were returning from a Banaras tour when the driver fell asleep while driving and crashed into a divider around 4 am. No one is critically injured, all the students are safe." (ANI)

