Visual from the spot. Photo/ANI
Visual from the spot. Photo/ANI

UP: 16 students injured after school bus hit divider

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:05 IST

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Sixteen students have been injured after the school bus hits a divider near Atraulia town, Tejpur highway here on Monday morning.
Immediately after receiving the information the police reached with the rescue team on the spot and rescued all the students. All the injured students were taken to the nearby district hospital for treatment.
Speaking to ANI Dinesh Kumar Mishra, Deputy District Magistrate of Budhanpur said: "The Pandit Ram Awadh Bal Vidya Mandir School bus with total 53 students and 10 staffs were returning from a Banaras tour when the driver fell asleep while driving and crashed into a divider around 4 am. No one is critically injured, all the students are safe." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:24 IST

If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive would BJP still be so brave?:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Rajendra Pawar hit out at BJP-Shiv Sena alliance over the delay in government formation saying the "recent skirmishes" between the NDA partners are an "insult to democracy."

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:16 IST

BJP workers, leaders angry with Shiv Sena, ready to fight...

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Launching an attack on Shiv Sena, BJP minister Jay Kumar Rawal on Sunday said that BJP workers and leaders in Dhule are angry at the behaviour of Shiv Sena and that they are ready to fight elections again.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:09 IST

J-K: Thousands of bunkers being constructed for safety of...

Rajouri (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): As part of government schemes, large numbers of safety bunkers are being constructed in different border areas which are in close proximity to the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:02 IST

IIT Kharagpur researchers use wet clothes to generate electricity

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, Mechanical department here have generated electricity from clothes drying in natural ambience.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:00 IST

4 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on old Pune-Mumbai highway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 04 (ANI): Four people lost their lives and 30 suffered injuries after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident at the old Pune-Mumbai highway near Bhor Ghat on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:59 IST

Delhi govt should 'focus' on tackling air pollution: Indresh Kumar

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday asked the Delhi Government to 'focus' on the prevailing air pollution issue across the national capital rather than blaming others for 'politicising' it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:32 IST

Delhi: Odd-even scheme invokes mixed reactions, violators plead...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): With an aim to combat air pollution, Delhi Government's odd-even scheme was launched in the national capital on Monday with common citizens giving a mix response over the scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 08:34 IST

Delhi: Thick smog blankets parts of Delhi, AQI crosses severe level

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): There is no respite for Delhiites from the hazardous air quality as the Delhi-NCR region was engulfed in a thick blanket of smog on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 08:07 IST

Delhi: Odd-even scheme begins, CM Kejriwal urges citizens to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Delhi Government's odd-even scheme has come into implementation from 8 AM on Monday morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging all citizens to use carpooling in order to control the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 07:00 IST

Air pollution heading towards Rajasthan, request Centre to...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has opined that the central government should not simply leave the issue of air pollution to the Delhi government and consider it as "top priority" which should be resolved permanently.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 06:52 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory, 3 firefighters injured

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A major fire broke out in a four-storey factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area on late Sunday night in which three firefighters have sustained injuries while dousing the flames.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 06:25 IST

We're absolutely ready, if needed NSA will be imposed: UP Police...

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that the state police is ready and if needed the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt la

Read More
iocl