UP: 16-year-old girl raped in Banda

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here in Mataundh area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 5 pm on September 25.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Circle Officer (CO) Rajiv Pratap Singh said, "A minor girl was raped by a man. So, in this regard, a case has been registered. No arrests have been done yet."

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

