UP: 16-year-old Kanwariya electrocuted , dies during treatment

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A 16-year-old Kanwariya died during treatment in hospital after he was electrocuted outside a camp in Sambhu Dayal College here on Saturday, said police.

The deceased was identified as Nannu. He had touched an electric pole in the vicinity and suffered a shock.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ghaziabad, Shailendra Kumar said, "There was a pole placed outside a camp made for Kanwariyas. The deceased touched the pole and suffered a shock. He was rescued by two other Kanwariyas who then took him to a hospital. However, he died during the treatment."

The Kanwariyas who took the deceased to the hospital, have alleged that doctors there did not attend him properly.

Kumar said, "We have told the electricity department to make sure that Kanwariya camps were shockproof but this incident shows their carelessness attitude. The Contractor who placed the electricity poles were also careless about it."

"We are registering a case against electricity department, doctors of the hospital and contractor for carelessness," he said.

We will provide assistance to the family of the deceased, he added. (ANI)

