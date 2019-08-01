UP: 18-year-old girl commits suicide

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): A 18-year-old girl committed suicide at her residence on Wednesday.

Victim's father has claimed that the girl was disturbed because of a boy from her locality who was bothering her since last few months and a complaint was also given in this regard in past.

Girl's father said, "About two and half month ago we had given a complaint at the police station but no action was taken. A boy from the locality was bothering her. My brother has given a complaint about it. We want that justice should be done."

However, police denied having any knowledge of such a complaint while asserting that all aspects will be probed.

ASP Mahendra Kumar says, "A girl has committed suicide by hanging herself inside her house. The post-mortem is being conducted. Her family has given a complaint. We have received a suicide note as well and the case is being probed."

"In the suicide note, she has mentioned a name. All these aspects are being verified", the police officer added. (ANI)

