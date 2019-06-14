UP: 193 thermal printers issued for challan-services in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Challan services using thermal printers have started here from Friday. One hundred and ninety-three thermal printers have been provided to the traffic department of the city.

After being issued e-challan with the thermal printer, fine will have to be deposited immediately by defaulters.

Those who ride without helmets will be fined Rs 500 the first time. Heavy penalty will be levied on breaking the one-way rule; driving without using a seat belt and signal breaking will attract heavy fines too.

The traffic department will be getting card swiping machine soon so that fines could be levied smoothly. (ANI)

